Look Who's Returning for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 8:00 AM
Missing something on your Sunday nights? Fear not, 90 Day Fiancé is coming back. E! News is your destination for all things 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the reality series that tracks couples after their initial 90 Day season. Who's still married? Or better question Who's still happily married? Viewers will find that all out.
And who are the couples? E! News can exclusive reveal three of the six couples who welcomed cameras back into their lives.
In addition to the previously announced Chantel and Pedro, season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will star 90 Day season six's Colt and Larissa, and new parents Russ and Paola.
If you've been following them, you know tensions between Colt and Larissa hit new heights following the season six reunion. Can they get passed the arrests and altercations?
For Russ and Paola, a new baby might mean smoothing things over between Paola and her in-laws.
And when viewers last saw Chantel and Pedro, Pedro was in a physical confrontation with Chantel's family. Pedro returned to the Dominican Republic after the big fight, but can they move on?
90 Day viewers only get a glimpse into the lives of the reality stars, so E! News got a little deeper. Find out everything you didn't know about Russ and Paola below.
Russ Mayfield
What was your wedding song? "My First, My Last, My Everything" by Barry White.
Last TV show you binged? The Ranch
Favorite TV show ever? How I Met Your Mother
What's your ideal date night? I enjoy outdoor activities and ending with some binge and chill.
Favorite movie ever? Disney's The Lion King.
Last thing text you sent? Picture of Axel all bundled up to my family.
Last song you listened to? "The Future Freaks Me Out" by Motion City Soundtrack.
First concert you went to? Coldplay.
Favorite food/meal? Southern BBQ with some brisket and burnt ends all with a lil sweet and spicy sauce kick.
Favorite snack? Pao got me on mango w/ some salt and lime juice, but if I could I would eat ice cream every day.
Favorite thing about your partner? Paola's perseverance and drive to do what's best for herself, our relationship, her career interests, and most importantly, what's best for Axel.
Pet peeve about your partner? Pao is either sticking out her bottom lip or biting at it.
What's your hidden talent? I can wiggle my ears (nothing crazy, just slightly).
Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is…I received my Eagle Scout right after I turned 15.
What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? Pilot.
What other 90 Day couple do you think you'd be good friends with and why? Kyle and Noon, they know how to kick it.
Which other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with most? David and Annie.
What's the one thing you wish cameras hadn't caught in your previous seasons? Anytime I have lost my temper.
Who is your celebrity crush? Emilia Clarke
Paola Mayfield
What was your wedding song? "My First, My Last, My Everything" by Barry White.
Last TV show you binged? La Piloto.
Favorite TV show ever? Friends.
What's your ideal date night? A romantic dinner and then walking at night by the beach.
Favorite movie ever? Crush
Last thing text you sent? My baby needs a bottle.
Last song you listened to? "Yo Te Esperaba" by Alejandra Guzmán (I sang it to my son).
First concert you went to? I don't like concerts but I went to an electronic music festival
Favorite food/meal? Bandeja Paisa (typical meal from Colombia)
Favorite snack? Mango with lime juice and salt
Favorite thing about your partner? How intelligent, caring and loving he is.
Pet peeve about your partner? He asks a lot of questions at once.
What's your hidden talent? I'm great at creating business ideas.
Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is…I've been on my own since I was 16 years old.
What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? I always wanted to be a criminal investigator.
What other 90 Day couple do you think you'd be good friends with and why? Rachel and John Walters. They don't care what people say!
Which other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with most? David and Annie.
What's the one thing you wish cameras hadn't caught in your previous seasons? My drunk face.
Who is your celebrity crush? Ian Somerhalder
Chantel Everett
What was your wedding song? I walked down the aisle on my wedding day to "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri, and Pedro and I left together to "Marry You" by Bruno Mars.
Last TV show you binged? The Handmaid's Tale.
Favorite TV show ever? The Walking Dead.
What's your ideal date night? Romantic ocean-side dinner that ends on the beach under the stars.
Favorite movie ever? I love all the Disney movies, but my favorite more recent movie is Wonder Woman.
Last thing text you sent? "It will make you sick, don't take it," in reference to a medication.
Last song you listened to? "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande.
First concert you went to? Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears tour.
Favorite food/meal? Sushi is my favorite food.
Favorite snack? Chips.
Favorite thing about your partner? Everything, especially his playful side.
Pet peeve about your partner? When he plays his video games all night and yells at the game every 3 minutes.
What's your hidden talent? I can draw well and am very creative.
Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is…I can draw well and am very creative.
What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? As a child I always wanted to be a veterinarian because I love animals. That part of me hasn't changed and I would love to advocate and care for them.
What other 90 Day couple do you think you'd be good friends with and why? Anfisa and Jorge were refreshing to hang out with after the Tell All filming.
Which other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with most? Nicole and Anfisa because we began the show together, but I have spoken with Elizabeth who is very nice. Evelyn is a doll! I am proud of her following her dreams with her singing career.
What's the one thing you wish cameras hadn't caught in your previous seasons? I'm not going to tell you and it would just draw more attention to it.
Who is your celebrity crush? Answering this question is honestly difficult because I don't have a lustful heart and have not considered such things since I fell in love with Pedro. When I watch entertainment, it just doesn't cross my mind. After careful consideration, I pick Rome Flynn.
Pedro Jimeno
What was your wedding song? Bruno Mars -"Marry You."
Last TV show you binged? Altered Carbon.
Favorite TV show ever? Married...with Children.
What's your ideal date night? A beach under the stars.
Favorite movie ever? Your Name.
Last thing text you sent? "I leave at 3:30 p.m."
Last song you listened to? Martin Garrix & David Guetta - "So Far Away."
Favorite food/meal? Mashed potatoes with salmon.
Favorite snack? Sweet & Hot Beef Jerky.
Favorite thing about your partner? She knows how to make me laugh.
Pet peeve about your partner? When it is not organized.
What's your hidden talent? I can cook very well.
Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is…I like to give 100 percent of everything I do.
What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? I do not have any profession to be an aircraft mechanic.
What other 90 Day couple do you think you'd be good friends with and why? Jorge and Anfisa because we understand each other very well.
Which other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with most? Luis.
Who is your celebrity crush? Scarlett Johansson
Stay tuned to E! News to find out who else is returning and when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres.
