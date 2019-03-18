Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson and More Dazzle at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

FilmMagic, Getty Images
The Daily Front Row hosted its fifth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday, and several celebrities attended for a night full of fashion and fun.
Kate Hudson attended the soiree at the Beverly Hills Hotel in a red Oscar de la Renta sequin-embroidered silk-chiffon gown. It was certainly a big night for the actress as she was honored in the Fashion Entrepreneur category. However, she wasn't the only one recognized that evening. Christian Siriano was also honored in the Fashion Visionary category, and Adriana Lima received an award in the Fashion Icon category. In addition, Candice Swanepoel took home the prize for Launch of the Year, and Malika Haqq took home the trophy for Digital Retailer. What's more, Slick Woods was named Model of the Year; Frederic Aspiras was named Hair Artist of the Year; and Katie Grande and Derek Blasberg were named Creatives of the Year. Furthermore, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia from Osar de la Renta and MONSE won Designers of the Year and Valerie Messika and Ilaria Urbinati won Jewelry Designer and Style Curator, respectively.
There were also tons of celebrity presenters. Lady Gaga, for instance, presented Aspiras with the Hair Artist of the Year award and brought him to tears.
"I've been through many highs and lows consistently throughout my career and Freddie has been there through it all to dance and celebrate with me through all our achievements," Gaga, who stunned in a black and white Rodarte dress, said at one point.
She also quoted her song "Hair." Even Swanepoel was a bit starstruck by Gaga.
"I'm nervous. Phew!" she said upon accepting her award. "And I'm not going to look at you either, Lady Gaga."
Other presenters included Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jaime King, Courtney Love, and James Marsden. While presenting the award for Style Curator, the Hairspray actor joked Urbinati's clients Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek couldn't be here tonight because they had reached their award show limit.
"So, you get me," he quipped.
To see photos from the FIJI-water sponsored event, check out the gallery.
The singer turned heads in her Rodarte gown.
The actress dazzled in Oscar de la Renta and was honored for Fashion Entrepreneur.
The designer took home the trophy for Fashion Visionary.
The model was all smiles in her Julien Macdonald gown.
The supermodel and Fashion Icon winner stunned in Oscar De La Renta.
The Queer Eye star is the show's style guru for a reason.
The model rocked the red carpet in Oscar de la Renta.
The Busy Tonight host stunned in Christian Siriano.
Haqq won the award for Digital Retailer. Khloe Kardashian would be so proud of her BFF.
When it comes to fashion, the actress is anything but "clueless."
Pippen rocked a bright green dress on the red carpet.
King wore a touch of green during the award show, which was held on St. Patrick's Day.
What's not to love about this look?
The actor looked dapper in a burgundy suit by EIDOS.
The actress looked fierce and fabulous in this bold print.
We can't wait until next year!
