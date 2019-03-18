Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson and More Dazzle at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

There were also tons of celebrity presenters. Lady Gaga, for instance, presented Aspiras with the Hair Artist of the Year award and brought him to tears.

"I've been through many highs and lows consistently throughout my career and Freddie has been there through it all to dance and celebrate with me through all our achievements," Gaga, who stunned in a black and white Rodarte dress, said at one point.

She also quoted her song "Hair." Even Swanepoel was a bit starstruck by Gaga.

"I'm nervous. Phew!" she said upon accepting her award. "And I'm not going to look at you either, Lady Gaga."

Other presenters included Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jaime King, Courtney Love, and James Marsden. While presenting the award for Style Curator, the Hairspray actor joked Urbinati's clients Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek couldn't be here tonight because they had reached their award show limit.

"So, you get me," he quipped.