What Hannah Brown Is Really Looking for in Her The Bachelorette Men

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Hannah Brown made her first talk show appearance as The Bachelorette on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and wasted no time spilling the tea on all things Bachelor Nation.

After coming in seventh during Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Hannah said she did not immediately have Bachelorette conversations. "That's not how it works," she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

"My journey on The Bachelor was interesting. I definitely grew, but I had ups and downs. There were moments where I did not think this would happen. I think the reason I'm here is because I was real, I was myself and I showed every part of myself," Hannah said.

Photos

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Hannah B. as the New Bachelorette

After she left the competition, she said she watched the show and said it was hard for her to see Colton go through everything because she had a relationship with.

"My heart broke for him," she said. "He's a good human and he has good heart, so even the fence jump that was teased as this dramatic thing, it was real, and it was raw. I ultimately just want his happiness at the end of this, so I'm excited to see everything work out for him."

During her time on the show, Hannah said she knew Cassie Randolph and Colton had a connection, but she tried to stay in her own lane and keep Hannah Beast down.

"I can't wait to unleash the beast on some jabroni," she said about her season of The Bachelorette.

She's ready to settle down with a husband, even though she's 24 years old.

"I would not have gone on this show if I hadn't really thought about what was at the end of this," she said.

When it comes to her potential husband, Hannah said she's looking for a good-looking man who is a good human, "good heart, kind, strong."

"But, ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, ‘Do you like this?' I think I've done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return.

Meet Hannah's men below.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Tyler G

ABC

Tyler G.

Tyler, 28, is from Boca Raton, Florida.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Tyler C

ABC

Tyler C.

Tyler, 26, is from Jupiter, Florida.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Thomas S

ABC

Thomas S.

Thomas, 27, is from Southfield, Michigan.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Scott A

ABC

Scott A.

28-year-old Scott is from Chicago.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Ryan S

ABC

Ryan S.

Ryan, 25, is from Philadelphia.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Peter W

ABC

Peter W.

Peter, 27, is from Westlake Village in California.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Mike J

ABC

Mike J.

Mike, 31, is from San Antonio, Texas.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matteo V

ABC

Matteo V.

Matteo is from Atlanta and is 25.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt S

ABC

Matt S.

Matt, 23, is from Newport Beach, California.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt D

ABC

Matt D.

Matt, 26, is from Los Gatos, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt D

ABC

Matt D.

Matt, 31, is from Winter Springs, Florida.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Kevin F

ABC

Kevin F.

This 27-year-old is from Manteno, Illinois.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Jonathan S

ABC

Jonathan S.

Jonathan is from Los Angeles and is 27.

Bachelorette, Contestant, John Paul J

ABC

John Paul J.

John Paul, 24, is from New Carrolton, Maryland.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joey J

ABC

Joey J.

Joey, 33, is from Bethesda, Maryland.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joe R

ABC

Joe R.

This Joe is 27 and from Staten Island, New York.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joe B

ABC

Joe B.

Joe, 30, is from Chicago.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Jed W

ABC

Jed W.

Jed, 25, is from Nashville.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Grant E

ABC

Grant E.

Grant, 30, is from San Clemente, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Garrett B

ABC

Garrett P.

Garrett, 27, is from Birmingham, Alabama.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Dylan B

ABC

Dylan B.

Dylan is a 24-year-old from San Diego.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Devin H

ABC

Devin H.

Devin is a 27-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Daron B

ABC

Daron B.

Daron is 25 and is from Atlanta, Georgia.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Connor J

ABC

Connor J.

Connor J., 28, is from Newport Beach, California.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Chasen C

ABC

Chasen C.

Chasen, 30, is from Washington.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Brian B

ABC

Brian B.

Brian, 30, is from Louisville, Kentucky.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Ben G

ABC

Ben G.

Ben, 30, hails from North Carolina.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Hunter J

ABC

Hunter J.

Hunter is 24 and from Westchester, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Cameron A

ABC

Cam A.

The man who presented Hannah with a rap hails from Texas. Cam's also on private. His Instagram bio reads "Good Vibez Only" with fingers giving the peace sign emoji. He also got the first rose.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Dustin K

ABC

Dustin K.

Dustin gave a toast, despite claiming to be bad at toasts. Another private Instagram user, Dustin is a model from Chicago.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Contestant, Luke P

ABC

Luke P.

Luke said he really wanted Hannah to be The Bachelorette…and got his wish. His Instagram appears to be private now, but his bio says, "Jesus + Nothing = Everything" and "Philippians 4:13" with a flexing emoji, face with sunglasses on emoji and thumbs up emoji."

Bachelorette, Contestant, Luke S

ABC

Luke S.

The Bachelor franchise loves having contestants with the same names. Luke S., 28, is also on private, because of course. He lives in Washington, DC and works in politics. He was a former staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Connor S

ABC

Connor S.

Connor presented Hannah with a stool, so they could be on the same level. He's, 24, on social media lockdown, but lives in Dallas and works for Goldman Sachs.

Article continues below

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelorette Australia , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News , The Bachelor

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lori Loughlin

When Calls the Heart Is Not Canceled Following Lori Loughlin's Exit

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Look Who's Returning for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Queer Eye

How Queer Eye Changed Season 3 Standout Jess Guilbeaux's Life

Evelyn Cormier

90 Day Fiancé Star Evelyn Takes Katy Perry's Breath Away During American Idol Audition

Kyle Massey

Former That's So Raven Star Kyle Massey Sued for Alleged Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

Mama June

Is Mama June Pregnant Again? All the Reasons Why Honey Boo Boo's Mom Thinks She's Expecting

Lilly Singh to Be First Female Late Night Host on Big TV Network

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.