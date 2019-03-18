Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Christening of Zara Tindall's Daughter Lena

Andrew Lloyd / SplashNews.com
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 5:44 AM
Andrew Lloyd / SplashNews.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to welcome their first child this spring; however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated another royal baby this weekend and attended the christening of Zara Tindall's youngest daughter, Lena Elizabeth Tindall.
The couple was spotted arriving St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire on Sunday. Harry looked dapper in a navy suit and blue tie while Meghan stunned in a Dior coat and beret.
It certainly has been a busy time for the couple. Not only are they preparing to welcome a child, but they're also in the process of establishing their new royal household. And even though Meghan made her last royal engagement before the baby's arrival, it's no surprise the two fit the christening into their schedule. After all, Harry is Lena's godfather.
They weren't the only members of the royal family to attend the service. Queen Elizabeth II, who did not attend the christening of Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis due to a busy schedule, was also there. Zara's parents, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, attended, as well.
Neither the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge nor Prince Philip, who is retired from royal duty, attended.
Zara and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed Lena in June. They also welcomed their first child, Mia Grace Tindall, in January 2014.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Four Couples You Think Should Make It to the Last Round
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?