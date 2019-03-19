How to Recreate Ksenija Lukich’s Perfect Red Carpet Waves

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 11:22 PM
From the red carpet to the runway, glamorous waves are one huge hair trend that's here to stay.
Forget stiff or crunchy curls (à la your year 5 dance recital), 2019 waves are all about bounce and movement with a sleek and shiny finish.
The sophisticated style is the perfect finishing touch if you're heading to a wedding or a night out. Or, trick your colleagues into thinking you've suddenly gotten a personal hairstylist with waves every work day.
E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich has given us the low-down on how she achieves volume with a curling wand, a brush and a few products.
Here are her four simple steps to mastering red carpet waves, with a little help from TRESemme.
Step 1: Prep
First, prep your hair. Wash with TRESemmé Thick & Full Shampoo and follow up with TRESemmé Thick & Full Conditioner.
Then, work TRESemmé Extra Control Styling Mousse into damp hair from the roots to the tips using your fingers and apply a heat protecting spray.
Step 2: Dry
Blow dry the product into your hair using a medium-sized brush—make sure it's nice and smooth!
Step 3: Section and Curl
Separate your hair into two sections (or more if needed) and spray with TRESemmé Extra Hold Styling Hair Spray. Tong small sections using a curling iron and spritz again with hair spray.
Step 4: Dress
Gently brush your locks with a soft bristle brush to separate the curls and calm any flyaways. Finish with a light spritz of hair spray to hold the waves without stiffening the style. Voila!
