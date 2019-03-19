How to Recreate Ksenija Lukich’s Perfect Red Carpet Waves

Tue., Mar. 19, 2019

From the red carpet to the runway, glamorous waves are one huge hair trend that's here to stay.

Forget stiff or crunchy curls (à la your year 5 dance recital), 2019 waves are all about bounce and movement with a sleek and shiny finish.

The sophisticated style is the perfect finishing touch if you're heading to a wedding or a night out. Or, trick your colleagues into thinking you've suddenly gotten a personal hairstylist with waves every work day.

E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich has given us the low-down on how she achieves volume with a curling wand, a brush and a few products.

Here are her four simple steps to mastering red carpet waves, with a little help from TRESemme.

Ksenija Lukich, Step One, TRESemme, GIF

Step 1: Prep

First, prep your hair. Wash with TRESemmé Thick & Full Shampoo and follow up with TRESemmé Thick & Full Conditioner.  

Then, work TRESemmé Extra Control Styling Mousse into damp hair from the roots to the tips using your fingers and apply a heat protecting spray.

Ksenija Lukich, Step Two, TRESemme, GIF

Step 2: Dry

Blow dry the product into your hair using a medium-sized brush—make sure it's nice and smooth!

Ksenija Lukich, Step Three, TRESemme, GIF

Step 3: Section and Curl

Separate your hair into two sections (or more if needed) and spray with TRESemmé Extra Hold Styling Hair Spray. Tong small sections using a curling iron and spritz again with hair spray.

Ksenija Lukich, Step Four, TRESemme, GIF

Step 4: Dress

Gently brush your locks with a soft bristle brush to separate the curls and calm any flyaways. Finish with a light spritz of hair spray to hold the waves without stiffening the style. Voila!

