How to Recreate Ksenija Lukich’s Perfect Red Carpet Waves

From the red carpet to the runway, glamorous waves are one huge hair trend that's here to stay.

Forget stiff or crunchy curls (à la your year 5 dance recital), 2019 waves are all about bounce and movement with a sleek and shiny finish.

The sophisticated style is the perfect finishing touch if you're heading to a wedding or a night out. Or, trick your colleagues into thinking you've suddenly gotten a personal hairstylist with waves every work day.

E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich has given us the low-down on how she achieves volume with a curling wand, a brush and a few products.

Here are her four simple steps to mastering red carpet waves, with a little help from TRESemme.