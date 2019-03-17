Rob Kardashian Gets Sweet 32nd Birthday Tributes From Family

Happy birthday, Rob Kardashian!

Kris Jenner's only son turns 32 on Sunday. His family has been posting sweet tributes to him on Instagram on his special day.

"Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!" his sister Khloe Kardashian posted on Instagram, alongside throwback videos of Rob. "Firstly, I want you to know how proud I am to have you as my brother. You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Truly, I've never laughed harder than when I'm with you. I will support you through whatever life throws your way! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head high as you find your way. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!"

"Always know that I am never far away," Khloe added. "I will forever have your back! I will always answer any request, armed with advice, laughter, memories, and I guess some experience."

Rob has kept out of the spotlight for the past two years following personal turmoil, including a breakup from his daughter Dream Kardashian's mother, Blac Chyna. He and his ex-fiancé co-parent the child, who recently helped throw an early St. Patrick's Day-themed birthday party for her dad.