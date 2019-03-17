Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Reunite at Heiress' 38th Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 9:33 AM

Another Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton reunion? That's hot.

The friends-turned-frenemies-turned-friends again partied together on Saturday night at Paris' belated birthday party, which doubled as a St. Patrick's Day bash. Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian also joined in on the festivities.

Kim shared on her Instagram Stories videos from the event, including one that shows Paris wearing a plunging sparkling silver catsuit and posing at the bottom of a fancy staircase, in front of a display of Tiffany blue balloons.

Paris reposted the clip, writing, "Loves it @kimkardashian."

"Love you @KimKardashian," she also wrote. "So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis."

Kim also shared a selfie photo and video of her and Paris.

The heiress, socialite and former reality star had actually turned 38 in February.

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Paris Hilton Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

"Happy birthday Paris, even though your birthday was month ago," Kim says to Paris in another video. "But she deserves it."

The two have known each other since they were children and appeared to be close in the early 2000s, and Kim famously helped Paris rearrange her closet on the latter's reality show The Simple Life. The two then feuded several years later, then eventually  became friends again.

In 2016, the two reunited at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party. Paris also attended the family's most recent holiday bash, this time held at Kim and husband Kanye West's home.

Also in 2018, Paris dressed up as a "Kim Clone" in ads for Kanye's Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c only on E!

