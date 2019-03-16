Wells Adams Makes Cheeky Comment About Colton Underwood's Sex Life

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Mar. 16, 2019 12:44 PM

Colton Underwood, Wells Adams

Getty Images

Is he still "the virgin Bachelor?" That's for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph to know and for us not to find out.

Just because Colton is not one to kiss and tell, that doesn't mean the rest of Bachelor Nation is just leaving their theories about his virginity behind with the rest of the season.

On Friday, the 27-year-old posted a photo of himself snuggling with Cassie on an airplane and they're both asleep. "let's go home and be normal," he captioned it.

The happy couple went on a whirlwind trip after going public with their relationship post-finale and it looks like they were more than ready to relax and catch up on some z's. 

Many Bachelor Nation members liked Colton's Instagram pic, but there was one specific X-rated comment that really stood out from the rest.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Wells Adams, who once competed for JoJo Fletchers heart and then became the beloved Bachelor in Paradise bartender as of late, gave his own two cents on the picture.

"From virgin to mile high club," he wrote. "Giggity."

The "giggity" refers to the Family Guy character Quagmire's oft-repeated catchphrase on the show.

The former NFL player and his girlfriend explained to E! News after the finale that they do believe his virginity story line was "overplayed" a bit. During the live finale, the show's host Chris Harrison kept asking the audience if Colton was still a virgin after the dramatic fence jump and his getting back together with Cassie after she broke up with him.

Colton and Cassie, however, refused to indulge Harrison's inquiries.

"I hope he and the show respect the decision that we've made together, because we are a couple now, there's two people in this relationship. That topic is something that...she is firm in her beliefs on as well," Colton explained to E! News.

Cassie said later, "I feel like you kind of opened that door, and then it almost got taken advantage of a little bit, so close the door, because the more you leave it open, people are just gonna keep [taking advantage]."

Colton then insisted, "We're slamming the door shut."

One door that's still wide open, though, is their future together. Even better, they don't have to wear disguises anymore to hide their identities!

Despite the fact that Colton didn't pop the question at the end of the show, Jimmy Kimmel surprised the couple with their own Neil Lane engagement ring. The $25,000 ring hopefully won't sit in the box for too much longer.

Take a look at some of Cassie and Colton's cutest couple moments together in the gallery below.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Mikey Boyle for TAO Group

Big Apple NIghts

Colton was seen entering New York City hotspot Vandal hand-in-hand with his leading lady Cassie. 

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Shopping Spree

Time to dress to impress! Colton and Cassie are spotted shopping at the Banana Republic Flatiron store in New York City where they picked up sweaters, jeans and more. 

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor, Finale

ABC/John Fleenor

The Look of Love

Here comes the happy couple! Colton and Cassie bask in their post-Bachelor bliss during the finale. 

Article continues below

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Instagram

Ooh La La

Shortly after the finale of The Bachelor airs, Colton takes to Instagram with the following tribute to his leading lady: "I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you."

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor, Good Morning America

ABC/Lou Rocco

Happily Ever After

The couple stops by Good Morning America to discuss their journey of finding love. 

Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood

Instagram

First of Many Sunsets

Cassie takes to Instagram with a heartfelt message about her experience on The Bachelor, writing alongside this sweet image, "Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life."

Article continues below

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor, Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC/Randy Holmes

All Smiles

The reality TV stars sit down with Jimmy Kimmel for a conversation about their time on The Bachelor.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Instagram

Mwah!

"The last 4 months," Cassie penned on Instagram, "just focusing on 'us' have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the 'rules' to fight for us. I can't even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side."

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Hit the Town

Colton and Cassie hold hands as they step out in New York City.

Article continues below

Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood

Instagram

Hometown Honeys

Hang ten! The pair catch a wave during a visit to Cassie's hometown in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor Finale

ABC/John Fleenor

You & Me

Their expressions say it all!

Congrats again to the happy couple!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

