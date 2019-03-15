The Four Weddings and a Funeral Sequel Includes an Unexpected Twist That Will Leave Fans Shook

Rom-com devotees know that Four Weddings and a Funeral is a classic. Anything starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell is a recipe for movie magic.

Luckily for fans, the two A-Listers are reuniting for the first time in 25 years (!!!) for the sequel. Best of all? It includes a delightful twist.

In honor of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day, Grant, MacDowell and Rowan Atkinson are reprising their roles in the highly-anticipated short film, which is appropriately titled, One Red Nose Day and a Wedding. The movie also stars Lily James and Alicia Vikanderwho are key players in the sequel.

Ready for the epic plot twist?

It turns out, this time around, the two beauties are tying the knot! That's right, James and Vikander will say "I do" in the upcoming short film.

And since we live in the digital age, people online are already sharing teaser clips of the already-iconic scene.