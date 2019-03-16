Pack Like a Celeb for Spring Break

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 16, 2019 3:30 AM
Going on a spring break trip somewhere fun is the highlight of anyone's time off.
This time of year, chances are you're going to a warm and tropical destination. While you're there, you'll need a bathing suit, a cute floral dress, easy slides and minimal makeup. But if you want to do it like a celeb, it's not just as simple as that. You must curate a list of low-key essentials that you'll be happy to be spotted in.
You get the idea, right? To help you out, here are our picks.
A straw handbag is the epitome of spring break style.
You can't possibly go on vacay without a pair of classic cutoffs.
Consider this brow gel the (almost) only makeup you need on your vacay.
A goes-with-everything two-piece is really the only swimsuit you need.
Celebs know that beauty sleep is key.
You can never be too set in the SPF department.
Fact: An incognito logo cap is a classic celeb move.
Rule No. 1: Keep things hydrated.
Let your beachy hair take center stage with a few spritzes of this texturizing spray.
We can totally see ourselves rocking this sassy vacay romper.
We've never met a pair of oversize sunnies we didn't like.
We're ready for our Instagram close-up.
It's no secret celebs love this luggage brand.
Here's a printed beach-ready dress you can wear all day, every day.
Statement earrings are the perfect low-key dinnertime accessory.
Metallic slides are a beachside must-have.
Polka dots scream spring break, if you ask us.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
