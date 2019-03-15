Cole Sprouse's Biggest Romantic Gesture for Lili Reinhart Will Make Your Heart Soar

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Need another reason to love Cole Sprouse? We're here to help!
It's no secret that the Riverdale star and his girlfriend Lili Reinhart are madly in love. After all, have you seen their Instagram posts and chemistry on the red carpet?
But while supporting his new movie Five Feet Apart, Cole was asked to reveal his grandest romantic gesture ever. His answer may surprise you.
"I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend [Lili] on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun," he revealed to Glamour. "I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories—and the greatest romances."
While he can't exactly replicate that date time and time again, Cole was able to share a glimpse into his mindset when planning one on one time.
"My language of love is quality time," he shared with the publication. "I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?"
And for those wondering what Lili thinks of all these special dates, it's safe to say she can't get enough.
In an interview with Teen Vogue, the Riverdale star admitted that she likes "to go on adventures" with Cole.
"Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?'" she told the publication. "He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful."
Anyone else thinking #CouplesGoals right about now?