Felicity Huffman Deletes Her Social Media Accounts Amid College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has quit social media, following in fellow actress Lori Loughlin's footsteps, days after the two were charged in an alleged $25 million college admissions scam.

The Desperate Housewives alum and the Fuller House actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 46 people indicted on Tuesday in connection with what federal authorities have called a racketeering scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities. After being charged, Loughlin quickly deleted her accounts from social media, where scores of people have publicly criticized her and her family, including her University of Southern California student daughters Olivia Jade Giunnuli and Isabella Giannuli.

Huffman recently deleted her own Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as well after coming under fire herself over her alleged involvement in the scam.