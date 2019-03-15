Game of Thrones Final Season Episode Lengths Officially Revealed

Just how much Game of Thrones is left? HBO officially revealed there are just 455 minutes—or 7 and a half hours—left of Game of Thrones.

The final season kicks off on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. with a 54-minute episode. Episode two, airing Sunday, April 21, is 58 minutes long. Episode three follows on Sunday, April 28 clocking in at longest, an hour and 22 minutes. Episode four, Sunday May 5, is back down to an hour and 18 minutes, but episode five on Sunday, May 12 is back up to an hour and 20 minutes. The final episode, airing Sunday, May 19, will also be an hour and 20 minutes long. All episodes will begin at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Start training your bladder, plan your snacks accordingly.