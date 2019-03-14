Ariana Grande Looks Unrecognizable During Her iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

FOX
by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:56 PM
Ariana Grande oozes with glamour and grace during her pre-taped performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Fans of her new album are in for a treat as the 25-year-old star performs "Needy" for the first time!
While Grande typically wears vibrant-colored ensembles, her onstage outfit is a unique choice. She still shows off her playful side, but her new look also breathes a new life into her latest style change. Skipping her usual peplum-esque dresses and thigh-high boots, she opts for something more regal and elegant.
Wearing plaid-printed pants, ankle boots and a black bralette with an oversized button-down, this is arguably Ariana's best fashion moment. And it perfectly complements her soft, sultry song "Needy," which is off her new album, Thank U, Next.
Similar to her outfit of choice, her beauty look is just as breathtaking as her get-up.
Keeping her famous contour and nude lipstick, the 25-year-old star opts for a more audacious hairstyle. She wears her illustrious high pony, but instead of having it slick-straight, she makes it more fun with a bubble design. With the bow detail, it almost looks Brigitte Bardot-inspired.
In fact, she teased her pre-taped performance beauty look on Feb. 26. Captioning her post, she wrote, "i would very much enjoy some more planet emojis next update please. i could really use a jupiter a neptune and a saturn."
In the past, the starlet has rocked everything from disco-inspired ensembles to oversized sweaters to sexy sportswear at the star-studded event. It's clear she's taken a different route this time around.
Moreover, the "Thank U, Next" singer is nominated in seven categories, and wins the coveted Artist of the Year award and Pop Album of the Year.
The show may have ended but see the complete list of winners, here.
