Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Katy Perry, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards are finally here!

A star-studded list of guests are in attendance at the show hosted by rapper T-Pain at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, meaning that there are plenty of candid moments being missed by the cameras. From cheerful reunions in the aisles of the theater to celebs taking selfies, there is no shortage of sightings for the avid people-watcher to witness.

Plus, mega-famous stars like Taylor SwiftAlicia Keys and Maren Morris turned out in fabulous style for a night of amazing performances, and judging by the moves that they rock, they will definitely be busting a move during one of them. We're looking at you, Alicia! 

If you want the insider scoop, check out the interesting moments below!

Photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

From the get-go there was no shortage of fans clamoring to get a pic with stars like Elle Fanning Drake Bell and Taylor Swift.

One of these fans was Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz, who sat next to the "reputation" singer. Their son, who was perched on his father's lap, chatted up the former country singer as she smiled adoringly at him. And when Alicia took the stage for an award, Taylor and Swizz stood to give her a roaring round of applause. 

As for the couples in the room, Halseyand Yungblud were quite the cozy pair. The couple frequently shared intimate whispers throughout the show. 

-Reporting by Amanda Williams

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards , iHeartRadio , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Louis Tomlinson, Félicité Tomlinson, Instagram

Another Tragic Loss: Inside Louis Tomlinson's Family Heartbreak

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Welcomes Ike Barinholtz to Bring Some Serious Family Drama for Charles

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

See all of the Celebrity Couples at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Félicité Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Is Dead at 18: See Their Family Photos

Halsey, Yungblud, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey and Yungblud Have Off-the-Charts Chemistry During 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift Is a Technicolor Dream With Pink Hair at 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Kacey Musgraves Is a Green Goddess on the 2019 iHeart Music Awards Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.