Marvel Releases New Avengers: Endgame Poster With Danai Gurira's Name After Fan Backlash

Marvel hears their fans loud and clear.

On Thursday morning, the movie studio kicked off the day by releasing a fresh ad for their upcoming project.

"Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame," Marvel wrote on social media. "See it in theaters April 26."

Sounds pretty cool, right? But many moviegoers were disappointed to see Danai Gurira's name left off the top billing on the poster.

The Black Panther actress, who plays Okoye in the franchise, was the only star on the poster to not get her name at the top. And while she was included on the bottom on the poster, Danai was next to others like Gwyneth Paltrow and Benedict Wong, who don't appear on the poster.