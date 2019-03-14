Everything to Know About Cassie Randolph's $25,000 Engagement Ring From Colton Underwood

Many Bachelor Nation fans would agree that this season of The Bachelor was the most dramatic yet.

When Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced their relationship to the world, sans an engagement ring, everyone gasped in shock. The audacity!

However, the reality TV star still snagged a massive diamond sparkler from the franchise's go-to jeweler, Neil Lane. Surprisingly, it was all thanks to Jimmy Kimmel.

On Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cassie left the show with a new accessory, despite the fact that Colton didn't drop down to one knee. The beautifully demure jewelry piece comes with a pretty penny, as it's estimated to retail for $25,000.

"In such a Neil Lane setting, this ring would probably retail for around $25k," Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds tells E! News.

As for the details on the dazzling rock? It's a "diamond and platinum set princess cut ring," Lane states in a press release sent to us. It's "just over 3 carats, with the center diamond accented by 162 round brilliant cut diamonds."