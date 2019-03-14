Everything to Know About Cassie Randolph's $25,000 Engagement Ring From Colton Underwood

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 1:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor, Good Morning America

ABC/Lou Rocco

Many Bachelor Nation fans would agree that this season of The Bachelor was the most dramatic yet.

When Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced their relationship to the world, sans an engagement ring, everyone gasped in shock. The audacity!

However, the reality TV star still snagged a massive diamond sparkler from the franchise's go-to jeweler, Neil Lane. Surprisingly, it was all thanks to Jimmy Kimmel.

On Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cassie left the show with a new accessory, despite the fact that Colton didn't drop down to one knee. The beautifully demure jewelry piece comes with a pretty penny, as it's estimated to retail for $25,000.

"In such a Neil Lane setting, this ring would probably retail for around $25k," Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds tells E! News.

As for the details on the dazzling rock? It's a "diamond and platinum set princess cut ring," Lane states in a press release sent to us. It's "just over 3 carats, with the center diamond accented by 162 round brilliant cut diamonds."

Read

Colton Underwood Got a Ring for Cassie Randolph After All: See the Bachelor Bling

Lane continues, "The princess cut won't ever go out of style. A geometric shaped ring is a timeless option that's elegant while making a statement."

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor, Cassie Randolph, Ring

YouTube

If the 23-year-old beauty isn't in love with that particular design, Jimmy gave his blessing that she could always "pick out a different one."

"It doesn't have to be that ring," the host said. "Go to a pawnshop and get loaded."

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor Finale

ABC/John Fleenor

While the former football player has hinted that an engagement could be in their near future, they're taking things one step at a time.

"Our goal is to buy a house in Huntington Beach in the next year, but we probably won't move in together until we're engaged or married," he told People. "As much as I want her to live with me, it's a big step and something we both take very seriously."

Luckily for those who want to emulate Cassie and sport an engagement ring similar to her design, you can find Neil Lane diamonds on KAY Jewelers.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Colton Underwood , The Bachelor , Celebrities , Couples , , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift

iHeartRadio Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

R. Kelly, Michael Jackson Fans Feature

R. Kelly, Michael Jackson and the Fans Who'll Never Give Up the Faith

Danai Gurira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Marvel Releases New Avengers: Endgame Poster With Danai Gurira's Name After Fan Backlash

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Latest PDA Just Confirmed Things Are Heating Up

One Day at a Time

Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Already Trying to Save One Day at a Time Along With All of Twitter

Lori Loughlin

Hallmark Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin Amid College Admission Scandal

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

How Teresa Giudice Really Feels Now that Joe's Prison Sentence Is Over

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.