Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Worst Red Carpet Nightmare and Which Co-Star She'd Kiss Again

She may play a superhero on screen, but Scarlett Johansson can tackle some sticky situations in real life, too. The latest proof? This story.

In a game of "Hollywood, Nollywood, Bollywood Squared" for Vogue, the Avengers: Endgame star recalled her worst red carpet nightmare. Spoiler alert: it will make your stomach suddenly turn.

"Right before I got on the red carpet, my entire dress split open and then every time I had to pee, I had to get cut out of the dress and resewed into it," she described. "So yeah, not a lot of fluids that night." Yikes! A major round of applause to Johansson for forging ahead even with that kind of fashion emergency.