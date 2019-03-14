Pauly D and Vinny Are on a Quest for Their Ride-or-Dies in Double Shot at Love First Look

MTV
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 11:00 AM
Watch out Colton Underwood! It's time for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to play Bachelor. In Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are looking for love.
The new show features 20 contestants who will face off in hopes of winning the love of Vinny and Pauly. The boys get to decide who stays and who gets a cab home, but it's the ladies who decide who they're competing for. In a release, MTV said this twist makes Double Shot at Love a "reality-dating show unlike any other."
See a promo for the new show, which debuts Thursday, April 11 on MTV, below. Then keep scrolling to meet the 20 women competing for the hearts of Pauly and Vinny.
"Will you accept these bros?" Vinny asks.
Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York
Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.
Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.
Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.
Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.
Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.
Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.
Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.
Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.
Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.
Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.
Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.
Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.
Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.
Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.
Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.
A Double Shot at Love kicks off with back-to-back episodes as the dynamic duo looks for their ride-or-die partners. This is MTV's second season of the show. The first debuted in 2008 and featured twins Erica and Victoria Mongeon. It was a spinoff of A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila.
A Double Shot at Love premieres April 11 on MTV.
