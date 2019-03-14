What Does Tyler Perry Have to Do With The Real Housewives of New York City Drama?

First there was Jovani, now, there's Tyler Perry? What does the multi-hyphenate performer have to do with a beef between Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps on The Real Housewives of New York City? Quite a bit, actually.

In the second episode of RHONY season 11, Dorinda refused to "bend a knee" and call Lu to put their past issues behind them. Dorinda reiterated she feels like she has been there for Luann through thick and thin, she wasn't heckling her at the cabaret performance and they should just be able to move on. Luann wants an apology. It all started when they were in Colombia, and months later there's still bad blood. Dorinda refused to call Luann, but she did send her a text message.