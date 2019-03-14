Surprise! The Bachelorette Reveals All of Hannah Brown's Season 15 Men

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 5:59 AM
Fifteen seasons in and The Bachelorette is breaking from tradition. After introducing five of Hannah Brown's contestants, ABC released photos and basic info for the remainder of the season 15 hopefuls on Facebook. The official cast announcement came after multiple leaks about the men vying for Hannah's affection.
Hannah already handed out one rose during The Bachelor's live finale—it went to Cam—but she's going 32 other men looking to win her heart.
Meet the season 15 contestants below.
Tyler, 28, is from Boca Raton, Florida.
Tyler, 26, is from Jupiter, Florida.
Thomas, 27, is from Southfield, Michigan.
28-year-old Scott is from Chicago.
Ryan, 25, is from Philadelphia.
Peter, 27, is from Westlake Village in California.
Mike, 31, is from San Antonio, Texas.
Matteo is from Atlanta and is 25.
Matt, 23, is from Newport Beach, California.
Matt, 26, is from Los Gatos, California.
Matt, 31, is from Winter Springs, Florida.
This 27-year-old is from Manteno, Illinois.
Jonathan is from Los Angeles and is 27.
John Paul, 24, is from New Carrolton, Maryland.
Joey, 33, is from Bethesda, Maryland.
This Joe is 27 and from Staten Island, New York.
Joe, 30, is from Chicago.
Jed, 25, is from Nashville.
Grant, 30, is from San Clemente, California.
Garrett, 27, is from Birmingham, Alabama.
Dylan is a 24-year-old from San Diego.
Devin is a 27-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California.
Daron is 25 and is from Atlanta, Georgia.
Connor J., 28, is from Newport Beach, California.
Chasen, 30, is from Washington.
Brian, 30, is from Louisville, Kentucky.
Ben, 30, hails from North Carolina.
Hunter is 24 and from Westchester, California.
The man who presented Hannah with a rap hails from Texas. Cam's also on private. His Instagram bio reads "Good Vibez Only" with fingers giving the peace sign emoji. He also got the first rose.
Dustin gave a toast, despite claiming to be bad at toasts. Another private Instagram user, Dustin is a model from Chicago.
Article continues below
Luke said he really wanted Hannah to be The Bachelorette…and got his wish. His Instagram appears to be private now, but his bio says, "Jesus + Nothing = Everything" and "Philippians 4:13" with a flexing emoji, face with sunglasses on emoji and thumbs up emoji."
The Bachelor franchise loves having contestants with the same names. Luke S., 28, is also on private, because of course. He lives in Washington, DC and works in politics. He was a former staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Connor presented Hannah with a stool, so they could be on the same level. He's, 24, on social media lockdown, but lives in Dallas and works for Goldman Sachs.
Hannah, a graduate of University of Alabama and Miss Alabama USA 2018, has a degree in communications. The 24-year-old currently works as an interior designer.
She grew up in a loving home and looks to her parents as an example of the love she wants to have. At home, she's got two golden retrievers and is known to get down on the dance floor to country tunes.
The Bachelorette kicks off officially on Monday, May 13, but before that, host Chris Harrison is going on a Bachelor Nation road trip on Monday, May 6. Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever, will celebrate 15 seasons of romance and revisit some memorable dates and moments, including, as the title suggests, one big reunion.
Hannah's The Bachelorette seasons kicks off Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
