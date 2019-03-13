Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 2 Cast Revealed

Bachelor in Paradise Australia is back—with a lot of familiar faces.

Alex Nation and Richie Strahan will be joined by 13 other genetically blessed singles for the second season of Ten's reality series.

The newly announced cast includes contenders from five Australian seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, plus Alex Bordyukov from season 13 of the US Bachelorette.

Almost half of the cast hail from Nick Cummins' iconic season, where he famously refused to pick a winner in the final rose ceremony. There's AFL player Brooke Blurton, political adviser Alisha Aitken-Radburn, hopeless romantic Cass Wood and jewellery designer Cat Hennessey (from Bali). Plus, car care consultant Shannon Baff, opinionated queen Vanessa Sunshine and bubbly former intruder Brittany Weldon.

Rounding out the bachelorettes taking a trip to paradise is Rachael Gouvignon from Richie's season.