Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 2 Cast Revealed

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 6:28 PM
Bachelor in Paradise Australia is back—with a lot of familiar faces.
Alex Nation and Richie Strahan will be joined by 13 other genetically blessed singles for the second season of Ten's reality series.
The newly announced cast includes contenders from five Australian seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, plus Alex Bordyukov from season 13 of the US Bachelorette.
Almost half of the cast hail from Nick Cummins' iconic season, where he famously refused to pick a winner in the final rose ceremony. There's AFL player Brooke Blurton, political adviser Alisha Aitken-Radburn, hopeless romantic Cass Wood and jewellery designer Cat Hennessey (from Bali). Plus, car care consultant Shannon Baff, opinionated queen Vanessa Sunshine and bubbly former intruder Brittany Weldon.
Rounding out the bachelorettes taking a trip to paradise is Rachael Gouvignon from Richie's season.
As for the boys, The Bachelorette season 4's Bill Goldsmith (and his huge smile), builder Nathan Favro and "fit" Paddy Collier have been added to the lineup, along with season 3 fan favourite James Trethewie (who failed to win Sophie Monk's heart).
A sneak preview released by Ten teases that there will both romance—and trouble—in paradise this year.
The clip shows Alex explaining to producers, "If a kiss is electric and amazing and you really feel it, you're on," before the camera cuts to her and Brooke leaning in for a kiss.
The trailer also shows Alex and Richie—who broke up in 2017—fighting about their relationship history.
"So are you honestly sitting there and saying that you were perfect in our relationship?" Alex quizzes Richie.
Richie snaps back: "No one's perfect, Alex. Don't put words in my mouth."
There's also a bachelor who "run[s] out of Paradise" one night and a tearful Brooke admitting she feels "just like a broken little girl right now".
The strike rate of couples still together from Bachelor in Paradise Australia season 1 hasn't been great. Grant Kemp and Ali Oetjen, plus Sam Cochrane and Tara Pavlovic, both experienced messy breakups, while Jarrod Woodgate and Keira Maguire split but have since reunited.
Bachelor in Paradise is coming soon to Ten.
