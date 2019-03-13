Kylie Jenner Reveals the Secret to Her Weight Loss a Year After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is happy to have her old body back.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Kylie, 21, has said in the past she gained 40 pounds while pregnant. Three months post-childbirth, she said on Snapchat that she would like to lose 20 pounds. Kylie, who has also said she doesn't like working out, seems happier about her body these days; In an Instagram selfie video posted on Tuesday, she wrote, "I'm proud of my little stomach."

When asked during an Instagram Live session how she "got a flat tummy again," Kylie said, "Honestly, it's all about diet for me."

"I'm naturally just a really skinny person...like [sister] Kendall Jenner, but not like Kendall—she's naturally like, model status," Kylie continued. "But, yeah, I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet. Like, I really eat very crazy usually, like whatever I want—pizza, pasta, a lot of diary, and I just kind of cut that all out, and have just been eating better, and I feel like that's the trick for me, personally."