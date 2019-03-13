Kim Kardashian Pulls a Kylie Jenner and Debuts Icy Blue Hair

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 1:19 PM

Kylie Jenner, Blue Hair

INFPhoto.com

Kim Kardashian is taking a note out of little sister Kylie Jenner's style book.

After wearing her natural dark locks for some time, the KKW Beauty founder is switching it up by sporting a free-flowing blue look that mirrors the bold style worn by her sister. Kim debuted the new 'do on her Instagram on Wednesday, which was created by her trusty hairstylist Chris Appleton.

This isn't the first time the mogul has sported a blue 'do, she wore a similar blue-black hair color when she was modelling husband Kanye West's 2018 Yeezy collection. Her sister, on the other hand, sports colorful hairstyles on the reg. Her latest color was a bright red in honor of Valentine's Day.

While Kylie seems to be taking charge in the hairstyle department, Kim has clearly been leading the pack when it comes to high fashion. Ever since Kylie was old enough to borrow her sister's clothes she began replicating Kim's iconic looks. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Hair Evolution

It's no wonder that Kim has become the style icon of the family considering the amount of fashion designers she has on call, including her husband. From close connections to Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh, to her recent appearances in vintage Thierry Mugler designs, the mother-of-three has friends in high places. 

Nowadays, those beautiful pieces are often on loan since they basically belong in museums, but back in the day Kylie was lucky enough to shop around in her big sister's closet. To see some of the moments when Kylie and Kim were totally twinning, check out the gallery below!

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

INFphoto.com; AKM-GSI

Blond, Busty & Bodysuit-Wearing

With lighter lights and matching ensembles, Kylie and Kim are practically twinning here.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Splash News; FameFlynet

Red & Black

The two sported similar styles while out and about in NYC in February 2016.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

KCS Presse / Splash News / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image

Balmain Beauties

It's no secret that both of these ladies have a soft spot for Olivier Rousteing.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Jack-RS/X17online.com, Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Mini Me

Seeing double? You bet! Kylie sports a nearly identical version of Kim's white bodysuit and high-waisted jeans combo. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Instagram

Bikini Mamas

Hot bikini bods must run in the fam! Both girls sport the same sexy white bikini with stringy detail. 

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

RMBI/FOCU/AKM-GSI

Double Denim

Denim-on-denim is an on-point trend, so we're really can't blame the two for shelling out these identical outfits. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Splash News, Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Red on Red

Obviously, Kim and Kylie both have a thing for bright red bodycons (Kylie is sporting an H&M version). 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Instagram; Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

See Right Through You

Kylie rips a page right out of Kim's style playbook with this nearly-naked dress. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

John Shearer/WireImage; Instagram

Wrap It Up

Make no mistake—this sleek white wrap dress is definitely worthy of a repeat! 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier, PacificCoastNews.com; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Go For the Gold

Back in the day, Kylie snagged Kim's metallic gold skirt and paired it with a similar black top. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

AKM-GSI, Getty Images

Bright Spot

Again, Kylie dips into Kim's clothing collection for a colorful look. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Twitter, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for adidas

Yeezus Walks

Don't be fooled by this look—both gals were dressed identically on purpose this time, supporting Kanye West's Adidas collaboration at New York Fashion Week. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashians Look Alike Style

Instagram

Subtle Swimwear

Kim loaned Kylie this sexy black number, which looks equally stunning on the E! star.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

AKM-GSI

Déjà Vu

The lace-up heels may be slightly different, but overall Kylie's sheer black dress ensemble looks like it came straight out of Kim's closet. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

IXOLA/AKM-GSI, NIGNY/Splash News

Olive Inspiration

Based on this snapshot, we know exactly who inspired Kylie's olive green trench coat moment.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com; Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Seeing Double

Raiding Kim's wardrobe, are we Kylie? 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

AKM-GSI; Getty Images

White Dress Wonder

You can't blame Kylie for wanting to replicate Kim's white ensemble with a sexy side slit—it's gorgeous! 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

INFphoto.com/Instagram

Black & Blanc

These two white tank top and black skirt ensembles look strikingly similar. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

INFphoto.com, JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Trailblazers

Both this silhouette and bright red-orange hue are smart choices for these fashionistas. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Getty Images/Instagram

Bright Whites

The ladies don sexy white crop top and skirt pairings. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Instagram

Mirror Image

Each Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sports black crop top and skirt combo. 

Article continues below

If only we all had sisters with closets full of Fendi, Yeezy and Gucci to borrow from.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns on E! for a new season on Monday, April 1.

