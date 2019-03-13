Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and Their Families' Most Controversial Comments About College

Lori Loughlin Wanted for Her Daughters What She Didn't Have: "I want them to be happy," she ET in 2016. "I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience, maybe because I didn't have that, I really want that for them."

College Wasn't Olivia Jade's Idea: When asked why she goes to college, she said on the Zach Sang Show last week, "Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn't go to college. But I'm so happy they made me go. That sounds so terrible...they didn't make me, like I was, my sister goes to the same school, and we're pretty much inseparable so it was nice, like, following in her footsteps a little bit. But I do like it."

"I feel like I would have had like weird FOMO not going to college if all my best friends from high school went and we're like texting me, telling me how it was, all the parties, the schoolwork, everything, I'd be like, "What am I missing out on?'"

But college is not the most important thing in her life.

"YouTube will always be my #1 passion," she tweeted in February. "I promise I'd way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs."

No Straight A's Needed for Lori Loughlin's Kids: "You know, I don't ever do, I never pushed my kids to—I always say, ‘Do the best you can,'" the actress told Page Six in a 2017 on-camera interview. "For my husband too, their dad, never we were never like, 'At school you got to get straight A's.' We were never those parents. We were always like, 'You know what? Give it your all. Do the best you can 'cause in life if you give it your all and you do the best you can, that's it. That's all you can do.' And that's enough, in my opinion, especially with kids. I think we've put so much pressure and stress on them. A lot of it is unnecessary and I think it's important to just have downtime, free time. I never over-scheduled my kids. Never. I always gave them plenty of time to just sit in their playroom and, you know, use their imaginations."