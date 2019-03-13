R. Kelly Attends Court Hearing Over Child Support Case

After the hearing, R. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg briefly spoke to the press and said he could not comment on Kelly's divorce proceedings and what happened inside the courtroom because the case is under seal. Kelly is due back in court for this case in May.

However, Greenberg did address talk of a meeting between the Savage family with their daughter, Jocelyn Savage, and the Clary family with their daughter, Azriel Clary. The two women sat for an interview with King last week and confirmed they are in love with and live with the singer. Their parents have publicly alleged that the star has brainwashed their daughters, claims the women denied. Kelly has repeatedly denied allegations of misconduct.

Greenberg told the press the women are going to make whatever decision they want to make about seeing their parents as they are adults and said Kelly does not control them. He further alleged that the women were told they had to meet at a remote, out-of-state location and they don't want to do that.