Felicity Huffman Spotted After College Admissions Scandal Arrest

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 6:02 AM

Feliciity Huffman, Court

PG/Rachpoot/MEGA

For the first time since her arrest in alleged connection with a college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman has been spotted. 

On Tuesday morning, the Oscar-nominated actress was taken into custody in Los Angeles on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in alleged connection with a college admissions scheme that instantly made headlines. 

"Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California—Los Angeles, among others," an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleges.

"Huffman and her spouse made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to [Key Worldwide Foundation] to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter," the affidavit further alleges. It also claims she "later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so." Huffman's famous husband, William H. Macy, has not been charged. The couple are parents to an 18-year-old and 16-year-old daughter.  

Felicity Huffman Arrested, Lori Loughlin Charged in College Admission Scandal

Hoffman's spouse of more than 20 years was seated in the gallery at court later on Tuesday as she faced a judge.

William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, SAG Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The star of Desperate Housewives fame was granted a signature bond of $250,000 with promise to return to court. The bond did not require any money or property to be posted. The actress was also ordered by the court to surrender her passport and is required to seek pre-trial services approval for any travel within the United States. For any international travel, she must get approval from a judge. 

A photo has since emerged of Huffman leaving court on Tuesday, donning what appears to be a sweater buttoned down the front with dark pants. The actress had her hair pulled back and glasses on. 

She was ordered to appear back in federal court in Boston on March 29. 

