Tilda Cobham-Hervey On Hotel Mumbai and What She Learned From Dev Patel and Armie Hammer

Were your days filming on set in India and Australia emotionally draining?

They were. We all made a very good effort at separating ourselves at the end of the day. We'd all go out for dinner and do really normal, human things. But during the day, even though you're pretending those moments, there's a big part of you that has to place yourself there, particularly because my character is working with a child for most of the time.

What was your favourite moment hanging out with the cast?

There were so many! Especially in Adelaide, because that's where I grew up. I'm a real dork and I love adventures, so I made sure that when everyone got to town I had a little itinerary of all the places they should visit. It was nice to be able to show people Australian food. And I made them all do wine tastings in McLaren Vale.

India was extraordinary too. I love Indian food so I was down to eat everything. We had some amazing experiences there. I think it was the people—they were all so gorgeous and smart and talented. We still are very close today, and I don't think that happens in a lot of films.

What did you learn about acting from Dev Patel and Armie Hammer?

Because it was such an ensemble, I had the time to watch how so many people approached their roles. The integrity and the passion they all have for their craft is just amazing to be around.