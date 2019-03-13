Riverdale's Next Musical Is Here: Get a First Look at Heathers

The curtains are about to open on another Riverdale musical production—let's just hope no one ends up stabbed to death again.

Riverdale's production of Heathers: The Musical takes place next Wednesday, and E! News has your first look at the show, which appears to involve a whole bunch of colorful plaid.

Last year's musical, Carrie, didn't go so well for either of its leading ladies. Cheryl was supposed to play the lead until her mother forbade her from participating, and then when Midge took over the role, she ended up dead thanks to the Black Hood. With as much murder as there is within the story of Heathers, we will just say we are very worried for this cast.