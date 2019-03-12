Inside Cyrell’s Explosive Married at First Sight Dinner Party Fight With Jessika

It wouldn't be a Married at First Sight Australia dinner party without an epic showdown.

In a trailer for Wednesday's explosive episode, "Cyclone Cyrell" is shown finally confronting Jessika about her feelings for Dan (who is ‘married' to Tamara in the experiment).

The confrontation follows Jessika's waning interest in her husband Mick plus her secret kiss with father-of-one Dan at the previous dinner party.

"Do you not want to sleep with Dan?" Cyrell questions Jessika in the clip, with the Perth administration officer firing back, "No I don't."

But Cyrell doesn't take no for an answer.