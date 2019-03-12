Felicity Huffman's Bond Set at $250,000 in College Admission Scandal

Felicity Huffman has found herself in a serious legal situation.

Just hours after news broke that the Hollywood actress was allegedly involved with a college entrance exam scheme, the mother-of-two appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon to face a judge. Per the court orders, Huffman will surrender her passport and is required to seek pre-trial approval for any travel.

The actress was also granted a signature bond of $250,000. She has been ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29. The signature bond requires Huffman to sign a promise to return to court, but does not require a deposit of any cash or property with the court.

Felicity was one the nearly 40 individuals charged in connection with an alleged college entrance exam scheme. Court documents obtained by E! News show that Felicity, Lori Louglin, Loughlin's husband Massimo Giannulli and other individuals have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

E! News has reached out to both stars for comment.