Felicity Huffman's Husband William H. Macy Once Spoke About College Application Stress

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 1:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, SAG Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just months ago, college was a different kind of public conversation for William H. Macy

The actor's famous wife, Felicity Huffman, was arrested and taken into custody in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning on charges of alleged conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The charges stem from a massive college admissions scheme allegedly involving dozens of defendants, including fellow actress Lori Loughlin, that aimed at getting students admitted into reputable colleges. 

"Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California—Los Angeles, among others," an FBI affidavit stated. 

Watch

Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy - 2019 Golden Globe Awards Glambot

USC has since issued a statement, reading, "We are aware of the ongoing wide-ranging criminal investigation involving universities nationwide, including USC. USC has not been accused of any wrongdoing and will continue to cooperate fully with the government's investigation. We understand that the government believes that illegal activity was carried out by individuals who went to great lengths to conceal their actions from the university.  USC is conducting an internal investigation.  Donna Heinel and Jovan Vavic have been terminated and the university will take additional employment actions as appropriate. USC is in the process of identifying any funds received by the university in connection with this alleged scheme. Additionally, the university is reviewing its admissions processes broadly to ensure that such actions do not occur going forward."

"Huffman and her spouse made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF [Key Worldwide Foundation] to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter," the affidavit further alleged. "Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so." Macy, her husband of more than 20 years, was not charged. 

 

Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Golden Globe Candids

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

As the breaking news made headlines on Tuesday, an interview Parade published with Macy in January resurfaced with a focus on his comments about his daughter's college applications. 

"She's going to go to college," he told the magazine of his 18-year-old firstborn daughter, Sofia Macy, who he said goes to a performing arts high school in Los Angeles. "I'm the outlier in this thing. We're right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful. I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off."

The actor continued, "God doesn't let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they're really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it's tough. Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it's just my opinion, and we'll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall."

Read

Felicity Huffman Arrested, Lori Loughlin Charged in College Admission Scandal

As for the couple's second daughter, "She's interested in politics, political science and pursuing that," Macy told the magazine. "She's in a very academic school and killing it."

The proud dad had nothing but praised for his kids. "My daughters are extraordinary women," he told Parade. "They're really a joy. They're both thriving. They've got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They're 16 and 18 years old, and they're good people."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ William H. Macy , Felicity Huffman , Crime , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Says She's ''Proud'' of Her ''Little Stomach'' More than a Year After Giving Birth

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Just Referred to Her Boyfriend Kenneth Petty as Her Husband

Will Smith

See Will Smith Face His Fear of Doing Stand-Up Comedy on Upcoming Facebook Watch Episode

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba Honors Her Three Kids With New Tattoos

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin Deletes Her Social Media Accounts After Being Charged in College Admission Scandal

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Says Dany Finally Meeting Sansa Felt "Exhilarating"

Colton Underwood, Hair, The Bachelor

The (Actual) Most Dramatic Season Finales in Bachelor History

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.