Lori Loughlin Deletes Her Social Media Accounts After Being Charged in College Admission Scandal

Lori Loughlin is clearing any trace of her presence on social media after being charged in the college admission scandal on Tuesday morning.

As news emerged of the Full House star's alleged involvement in the college admissions scheme, it appears the actress decided to delete her Instagram and Twitter, which has been inundated with tweets about the conspiracy. On the social media sites, any search of her official account leads to an error page. Her daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli, who was allegedly aided by her mother's actions, has made her Instagram profile private.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old is en route to Los Angeles, Calif. where she plans to surrender to authorities, according to CNN. The actress, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom Full House, is facing a felony charge for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

Felicity Huffman is also an alleged conspirator in the scheme and faces the same charges as Loughlin. Huffman was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and is expected to make her initial court appearance this afternoon.