Alex Rodriguez's Proposal to Jennifer Lopez Was Even More Romantic Than We Thought

Talk about a home run proposal!

Just a few short days after Alex Rodriguez got down on one knee and proposed to Jennifer Lopez, fans are getting a better sense into just how romantic the moment was.

In new photos posted on the couple's Instagram, pop culture lovers were able to witness the baseball stud reveal the major piece of bling for the first time.

And with the sun setting in the background and the ocean blue water right behind him, we'd say the location in Baker's Bay couldn't be better.

"3.19.19," Jennifer wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos from the special day. Alex would also post with the message, "Locking it down. #futuremrsrodriguez."