Amy Schumer Is Done Being Dirty...As Soon As She Stops Throwing Up

Amy Schumer is here with some news: She's done being dirty.

"That's right, I'm done saying dirty things. It's just not who I am anymore. I know it's pretty weird to hear that from me, but get used to it because I'm basically already kind of an amazing mom," Schumer says in the exclusive video below.

Yep, Schumer is turning over a new leaf. As soon as she's done puking.

Schumer returns to Netflix with a new comedy special, Amy Schumer Growing, where she tackles her new married life, pregnancy and all the personal growth that goes along with those life milestones.