The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Knows You Have Some Thoughts About His New Hair

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 5:52 AM
Colton Underwood is rocking a new 'do—but it's not getting a final rose from fans.
The Bachelor star showed off his different look during Monday night's finale episode and the internet, as always, had much to say—so much that the reality star even acknowledged the change and simultaneously rebuffed people's comments on social media.
"Just left part 1 of the finale. I love you all so much," Underwood said. "Say what u want about the hair. I like it."
Over on Twitter, he took another stab at defending himself and his new angular coif, telling critics, "My hair looks good. Chill."
Well, Colton, much like you losing your chill and jumping a fence, the internet definitely had no chill when it came to Underwood locks.
Here are some standout reactions:
If anyone else is curious about the flow of @colton’s hair right now... so is the rest of the world #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/XG1KzK8ogA— Emma Laura (@emmahlaura) March 12, 2019
What kind of hair gel is @colton using? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IfrNqgNSw5— Erin Willmann (@ErinLWillmann) March 12, 2019
Well @colton is definitely not a hair gel virgin anymore. #TheBachelor— Tim Murphy (@TimMurphy104) March 12, 2019
.@colton took such a fall from jumping the fence that his hair got whiplash. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/2qhPtGfUPk— Megan (@MegMeisse) March 12, 2019
Hey, with as many breakups as Colton has faced, an impulsive new hairdo is obligatory.
