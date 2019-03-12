The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Knows You Have Some Thoughts About His New Hair

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 5:52 AM

Colton Underwood is rocking a new 'do—but it's not getting a final rose from fans. 

The Bachelor star showed off his different look during Monday night's finale episode and the internet, as always, had much to say—so much that the reality star even acknowledged the change and simultaneously rebuffed people's comments on social media. 

"Just left part 1 of the finale. I love you all so much," Underwood said. "Say what u want about the hair. I like it."

Over on Twitter, he took another stab at defending himself and his new angular coif, telling critics, "My hair looks good. Chill."

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

Well, Colton, much like you losing your chill and jumping a fence, the internet definitely had no chill when it came to Underwood locks. 

Here are some standout reactions:

Hey, with as many breakups as Colton has faced, an impulsive new hairdo is obligatory. 

