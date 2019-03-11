3 Must-Try Experiences to Tick Off Your Bucket List in 2019

If a Netflix marathon is the most exciting part of your week, it's probably time to take a hint from the Spice Girls and spice up your life.

Luckily, Adrenaline is here to help with a wide range of experiences across Australia to make 2019 your most memorable year yet.

Whether you want to face your fears with skydiving or drift above the city in a hot air balloon, there's something for every thrill-seeker.

Keep scrolling for three exciting—and unforgettable—activities to try in 2019.