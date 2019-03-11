3 Must-Try Experiences to Tick Off Your Bucket List in 2019

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Mar. 11, 2019 10:49 PM

by E! Online and Adrenaline

  • Share
  • Tweet

If a Netflix marathon is the most exciting part of your week, it's probably time to take a hint from the Spice Girls and spice up your life.

Luckily, Adrenaline is here to help with a wide range of experiences across Australia to make 2019 your most memorable year yet.

Whether you want to face your fears with skydiving or drift above the city in a hot air balloon, there's something for every thrill-seeker.

Keep scrolling for three exciting—and unforgettable—activities to try in 2019.

Adrenaline

Adrenaline

TAKE A LEAP OF FAITH

Skydiving is the ultimate bucket list experience if you want to take a bold leap (at over 200 kph) out of your comfort zone. Adrenaline offers a long list of skydiving activities, including tandem skydiving with stunning views of the Great Ocean Road, skydiving over St Kilda beach and even indoor skydiving.

Adrenaline

Adrenaline

GET UP, UP AND AWAY

For magical views and a slower pace, give Adrenaline's hot air ballooning a go. Take a breathtaking trip over the rugged MacDonnell Ranges in Alice Springs, see Cairns from up above, or float over Melbourne's Yarra Valley. Plus, you can add a gourmet breakfast to your trip and toast with a glass of bubbles to celebrate.

Adrenaline

Adrenaline

FEEL THE NEED FOR SPEED

Escape the city traffic and go for a once-in-a-lifetime ride in a V8 race car with Adrenaline. You'll be fitted out with racing overalls and a helmet before you hit the track for a no limit drive often reaching 200 kph. Our hot tip? Head to Sydney's iconic Eastern Creek Raceway, which hosts the V8 Supercars and A1 Grand Prix. See you on the track!

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, Dumbo Premiere

Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Steal the Show at Dumbo Premiere

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Will Pay 5 Years of Rent for Former Inmate Who Was Denied Housing

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Finale: What Came After the Fence Jump and Those Shocking Breakups

The Bachelor Season 23, Hannah G.

The Bachelor's Hannah G Confronts Colton Underwood About Brutal Breakup

All the Rocks J.Lo's Gotten From These 5 Men

Tayshia, The Bachelor

How The Bachelor's Tayshia Found Closure From Colton Underwood After Shocking Breakup

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.