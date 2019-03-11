3 Must-Try Experiences to Tick Off Your Bucket List in 2019

If a Netflix marathon is the most exciting part of your week, it's probably time to take a hint from the Spice Girls and spice up your life.
Luckily, Adrenaline is here to help with a wide range of experiences across Australia to make 2019 your most memorable year yet.
Whether you want to face your fears with skydiving or drift above the city in a hot air balloon, there's something for every thrill-seeker.
Keep scrolling for three exciting—and unforgettable—activities to try in 2019.
TAKE A LEAP OF FAITH
Skydiving is the ultimate bucket list experience if you want to take a bold leap (at over 200 kph) out of your comfort zone. Adrenaline offers a long list of skydiving activities, including tandem skydiving with stunning views of the Great Ocean Road, skydiving over St Kilda beach and even indoor skydiving.
GET UP, UP AND AWAY
For magical views and a slower pace, give Adrenaline's hot air ballooning a go. Take a breathtaking trip over the rugged MacDonnell Ranges in Alice Springs, see Cairns from up above, or float over Melbourne's Yarra Valley. Plus, you can add a gourmet breakfast to your trip and toast with a glass of bubbles to celebrate.
FEEL THE NEED FOR SPEED
Escape the city traffic and go for a once-in-a-lifetime ride in a V8 race car with Adrenaline. You'll be fitted out with racing overalls and a helmet before you hit the track for a no limit drive often reaching 200 kph. Our hot tip? Head to Sydney's iconic Eastern Creek Raceway, which hosts the V8 Supercars and A1 Grand Prix. See you on the track!