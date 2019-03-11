Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Steal the Show at Dumbo Premiere

Angelina Jolie and her kids are always down for a good night out on the town.

The director and four of her six kids made an appearance on the red carpet for the star-studded premiere of Dumbo at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday night. For the occasion, the actress is wearing an angelic white dress, while her kids Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox opted for more understated ensembles.

Unfortunately, the actress does not play a role in the live-action remake, but fans can see the star when she returns to the big screen for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It was originally set for a 2020 release date, but the studio delighted fans when they announced that the movie will be coming to theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.

While filming the newest installment of the franchise, Angie and the kids lived across the pond in London, England, but since returned to Los Angeles, where their father Brad Pitt also resides.