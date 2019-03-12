Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Party Favors

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 3:00 AM
We've said it before and we'll say it again: We're big fans of St. Patrick's Day.
Can you blame us? It's a delightfully tacky excuse to get together with your best pals and celebrate. So how do you properly celebrate the luck of the Irish? Well, that's completely up to you. You may be going to a pub or heading to an apartment party, but whatever you do, you've got to be festive. If you're in charge of the party, think of investing in some thematic paper plates or clover beads for your guests.
Or if you're just showing up, might we suggest a green tutu or another playful costume?
Don't even think of throwing a party without having a few strands of festive beads handy.
The only thing better than a shamrock headband is six of 'em.
Who doesn't love a thematic purse?
A very classy way to celebrate the luck of the Irish, if you ask us.
If there were ever an appropriate occasion for a green wig, it's this one.
OK, your mani just got 10 times more adorable.
Fact: Every party needs coordinating plates and cups.
One easy way to jazz up the room? Party balloons!
A light-up necklace is just delightfully tacky enough.
We're all about this fluffy headband for any type of party.
All that's missing is the leprechaun.
It's basically everything you need to get the party started.
If you buy one accessory for the big day, make it this buckle top hat.
For the diva in your crew...
We bet you are thinking of someone right now that would wear the heck out of this.
Anyone else remember wearing these as a kid?
What's more fun than a light-up tutu?
Pin it to the wall or wear it as a cape. We won't judge.
We know a few people that would love to rock these all day long.
Comfy and festive? Count us in.
BUY IT: $17 at Spencer's
"Beer Me" is an especially fitting saying on this day.
These will sass up any old outfit.
This is one way to go all-out.
