Taylor Swift's Most Memorable iHeartRadio Music Awards Moments Over the Years

In just two days, Taylor Swift is set to be honored at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Following the massive success of her record breaking Reputation World Tour, the 29-year-old superstar singer will receive the coveted Tour of the Year Award at the ceremony on Thursday evening. T.Swift is also nominated for Best Music Video at the award show for her beloved "Delicate" visual, while her Swifties are also up for Best Fan Army!

Over the years, Swift has had many incredible moments at the ceremony. From performing with Madonna, to winning multiple awards, the singer always appears to have a blast. So, in celebration of this week's award show, let's take a trip down T.Swift lane with her most memorable iHeartRadio Music Awards moments!