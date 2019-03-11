All the Signs Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were Headed for an Engagement

Jennifer Lopez is heading to the altar!

In case you missed the big news this weekend, Alex Rodriguez proposed to the A-list actress and singer Saturday night during a romantic getaway in Bakers Bay.

What came next was a stunning engagement ring estimated at more than $1 million. And yes, we already have famous fans wanting to be part of the wedding day.

"Alex kept all of the details surrounding his ring shopping and his proposal very private—almost everyone in their inner circle was caught by surprise when Jennifer posted the photo of the ring," a source shared with E! News. "They've been madly in love since very early on in the relationship and he has made it very clear he wanted to marry her, but she had no idea it was going to happen on this trip."