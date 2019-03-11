How The Case Against Adnan Syed Is Bringing Hae Min Lee to Life

HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed started off its four-episode run bringing Hae Min Lee to life.

The first episode set out painting a picture of the young woman's life before her murder, more than Serial, the podcast that brought the murder and Adnan Syed to national attention, did. It was all by design.

"One of the main goals for the series was to bring Hae Min Lee to life," director Amy Berg told E! News. "I spoke to many of her friends, a family friend of her mother's and the journals and just really tried to build this picture of Hae Min Lee for the film."