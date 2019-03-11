Where Did Fiona Gallagher Go? Shameless Boss on the Unintentional Mystery

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 11, 2019 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shameless

Showtime

Goodbye, Fiona. Emmy Rossum left Shameless on Sunday, March 10 during the season nine finale, but Showtime wasn't going to let you off that easily. The network released a "Thank you" video to Rossum and her character, Fiona Gallagher that is sure to get the waterworks going.

The video below looks back at Fiona's journey from eldest sibling to caretaker and everything in between.

"Nothing is bigger than family," she says in the video. A perfect statement to sum up the character.

In her last episode, Fiona continued on her sobriety quest, realized used her check for $100,000 to pay off a court-ordered fine, gave $50,000 to Debbie (Emma Kenney) and used the rest of the $50,000 to leave home.

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Left Hit Shows

"Fiona was their mother. She's their older sister, but she raised these kids. And we wanted her to go through that experience, like all parents do, when you look around and realize, 'Wait a second, I might be mostly done. The kids have grown up and other people can pick up the ball and the responsibility and it doesn't all have to be me, and maybe it's time as I'm almost 30 years old to consider what I want from my life — is it my time now?' And she's young enough, because she started having to do it when she was a teenager, that she can make that choice. So that interested me and the writing staff," executive producer John Wells told EW.

So, where'd she go? That remains to be seen. Wells told EW they'll explore that next season.

"I think we are going to hear about her next season; it's not like we're going to just let her fall off the edge of the Earth. Hopefully, Emmy will want to do some calls or something for us. We're all very close; I don't know if she will or not, but we're not just going to let the character disappear," Wells said.

It was never intended to be a mystery, but a scene cut for time between Fiona and the little girl she was sitting next to on the plane explaining their destination made it that way.

"It ended up being a mystery because we had to cut the time down, not because we planned to make it be a mystery. So it will be revealed right at the top of the next season," Wells said.

As for whether the upcoming 10th season will be the last, Wells isn't so sure. He said they have an idea where they want the show to end, but have adjusted it year after year they're renewed. "[We'll]  just see what the network's feeling, how the actors are feeling, and how we're feeling about it at the end," he said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shameless , , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Resulted in NeNe Leakes Unfollowing Andy Cohen?!

The Case Against Adnan Syed

How The Case Against Adnan Syed Is Bringing Hae Min Lee to Life

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Explains Her Final Shameless Scene With William H. Macy

Shawn Booth

Why Shawn Booth Needs—and Deserves—to Be the Next Bachelor

Kyle Sandilands

Kyle Sandilands Just Landed an Unexpected New Role

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Leaves Shameless: What Happened to Fiona Gallagher?

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Reflects on Shameless Before Her Final Episode

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.