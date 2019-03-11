Married at First Sight: Why Cyrell’s Brother Told Nic to “Stay the F--K Away”

Married at First Sight Australia's most protective big brother Ivan is back.

Cyrell's brother made his MAFS debut in the iconic "don't swear in front of the food" episode and returned on Monday to give Nic some savage advice during their homestay visit.

After lvan heard about Nic reportedly flirting with Jessika at a dinner party, he sat down with the electrician for a chat interrogation.

"I just pulled you aside because I really want to know what your intentions are with Cyrell," Ivan told Nic, 27.

And while Nic explained that his marriage was in a "better place", Ivan didn't buy any of it and instead issued a warning.

"My sister doesn't deserve this. Stay the f--k away from her. I don't want you to have [anything] to do with my sister," he said. "Grab your s--t and pretty much just f--k off."