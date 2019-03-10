Kyle Sandilands Just Landed an Unexpected New Role

Sun., Mar. 10, 2019

Kyle Sandilands

Kyle and Jackie O

Kyle Sandilands can add guest television programmer to his resume.

The KIIS FM host was surprised on-air with the opportunity to select his favourite episodes of police drama Chicago P.D. to play on Universal TV this month.

Sandilands—a Chicago P.D. fanatic—received the news from Foxtel's Executive Director of Television Brian Walsh via a voicemail message played on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on March 11.

"As you know, I listen to the show every morning and I do know how much you love all the Chicago series, but particularly Chicago P.D.," Walsh said in the message. "I know you're our number one fan."

The Foxtel head then invited Sandilands to hand-pick his top episodes, which will air from March 12.

"Chicago P.D. will be on a hiatus over the next few weeks, but to make it up for it I'd like you to choose your favourite episodes, which we'll put on Universal TV over that break," Walsh said. "And in fact, we'll even package it up on air as Kyle's Favourite Episodes."

An excited Sandilands already started to brainstorm what episodes he'll pick out of the US police procedural's six seasons.

"There's so many seasons to choose from," the Sydney-based radio host told Jackie O. "The show just keeps getting stronger. I'll have to go home and watch them all to decide what's the best one.

"I'll have to have a couple of days off work for a start. I won't be able to be here if I'm going to guest program."

Patrick John Flueger

NBC

The surprises continued when Sandilands was set up with an interview with Chicago P.D. star Patrick John Flueger, who plays squad member Adam Ruzek.

"Do you mind if I call you Adam?" Sandilands gushed during the call. "Oh my god, I'm flipping out. I don't fangirl often, but man, this is the best show."

You can catch Sandilands' favourite Chicago P.D. episodes from Tuesday, March 12, with all new episodes returning Tuesday, April 2 on Universal TV.

(E! and Universal TV are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

