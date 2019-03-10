Kyle Sandilands Just Landed an Unexpected New Role

The Foxtel head then invited Sandilands to hand-pick his top episodes, which will air from March 12.

"Chicago P.D. will be on a hiatus over the next few weeks, but to make it up for it I'd like you to choose your favourite episodes, which we'll put on Universal TV over that break," Walsh said. "And in fact, we'll even package it up on air as Kyle's Favourite Episodes."

An excited Sandilands already started to brainstorm what episodes he'll pick out of the US police procedural's six seasons.

"There's so many seasons to choose from," the Sydney-based radio host told Jackie O. "The show just keeps getting stronger. I'll have to go home and watch them all to decide what's the best one.

"I'll have to have a couple of days off work for a start. I won't be able to be here if I'm going to guest program."