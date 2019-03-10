From Glitter Eyes to Perfect Plaits: Top Beauty Looks From VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography
by Winsome Walker | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 6:53 PM
by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Lucas Dawson Photography
You beauty!
Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival has already delivered serious style inspiration on and off the runway—and has now gifted us the beauty inspo we need this season.
Models took to the VAMFF runway from March 1-10 to show off the hottest makeup and hair trends of 2019, from the negative-space cat-eye to sleek, chic ponytails.
One of the biggest beauty trends you can definitely try on your next night out? Glitter eyes, as seen during Gorman's solo runway show on March 3 and at Runway Two on March 5.
Check out E!'s gallery below for our favourite VAMFF beauty looks!
Lucas Dawson Photography
Soft half-up half-down 'dos complemented By Johnny's playful prints on Runway Two.
Lucas Dawson Photography
Glitter eyeshadow was a huge VAMFF beauty trend, seen here on models from Runway Two.
Lucas Dawson Photography
We can't get enough of the sophisticated low ponytails from Runway 3.
Lucas Dawson Photography
Statement red lips ruled Runway Two.
Lucas Dawson Photography
It's hard to resist this unique twist on the classic cat-eye from Runway Six.
Lucas Dawson Photography
We can't wait to try these elegant braids from Runway Four at home.
