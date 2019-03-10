From Glitter Eyes to Perfect Plaits: Top Beauty Looks From VAMFF 2019

You beauty!

Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival has already delivered serious style inspiration on and off the runway—and has now gifted us the beauty inspo we need this season.

Models took to the VAMFF runway from March 1-10 to show off the hottest makeup and hair trends of 2019, from the negative-space cat-eye to sleek, chic ponytails.

One of the biggest beauty trends you can definitely try on your next night out? Glitter eyes, as seen during Gorman's solo runway show on March 3 and at Runway Two on March 5.

Check out E!'s gallery below for our favourite VAMFF beauty looks!