From Glitter Eyes to Perfect Plaits: Top Beauty Looks From VAMFF 2019

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 6:53 PM

by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival

  • Share
  • Tweet
Runway Three, Backstage, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

You beauty!

Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival has already delivered serious style inspiration on and off the runway—and has now gifted us the beauty inspo we need this season.

Models took to the VAMFF runway from March 1-10 to show off the hottest makeup and hair trends of 2019, from the negative-space cat-eye to sleek, chic ponytails.

One of the biggest beauty trends you can definitely try on your next night out? Glitter eyes, as seen during Gorman's solo runway show on March 3 and at Runway Two on March 5.

Check out E!'s gallery below for our favourite VAMFF beauty looks!

Photos

Best Runway Looks at VAMFF 2019

Runway Two, Backstage, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Half Up, Half Down

Soft half-up half-down 'dos complemented By Johnny's playful prints on Runway Two.

Runway Two, Backstage, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

All That Glitters

Glitter eyeshadow was a huge VAMFF beauty trend, seen here on models from Runway Two.

VAMFF

Lucas Dawson Photography

Pony Club

We can't get enough of the sophisticated low ponytails from Runway 3.

Article continues below

Runway Two, Backstage, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Red Hot

Statement red lips ruled Runway Two.

Runway Six, Backstage, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Winging It

It's hard to resist this unique twist on the classic cat-eye from Runway Six. 

Runway Four, Backstage, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Perfect Plaits

We can't wait to try these elegant braids from Runway Four at home. 

Article continues below

Read

See Every Celebrity at VAMFF 2019: Ashley Graham, Jesinta Franklin and More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ VAMFF , Australia , Top Stories , Beauty

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 202

Will an Uncommon James Shipping Crisis Further Fuel Kristin Cavallari's "Firing Spree"?

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Why Artem Chigvintsev Made a Special Cameo on Nikki Bella's Instagram

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian Has the Cutest Nickname for Saint West

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Leaves Shameless: What Happened to Fiona Gallagher?

Brie Bella Total Bellas 408

Retiring?! Brie Bella's Big Career Announcement Blindsides Nikki on Total Bellas

Pete Davidson Addresses Relationship With Kate Beckinsale on "SNL"

Miley Cyrus, Hailey Baldwin

Miley Cyrus' Throwback Photo With Hailey Baldwin Will Make Your Day

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.