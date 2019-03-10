Chance the Rapper Marries Kirsten Corley: Inside Their Star-Studded Wedding

The wedding comes less than a year since Chance got down on one knee on Fourth of July and popped the big question.

"Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" he asked his girlfriend and the mother of their 3-year-old daughter, Kensli Bennett, who they welcomed in 2015. The pair split for a period of time following Kensli's birth.

The rapper recently sweetly recalled the first time he saw Corley while simultaneously tipping off the public that his wedding would be this weekend.

In a note posted to social media, the music star described how he attended his mother's office party with the rest of his family when he was 9 years old. There, a trio of young girls around his age performed the Destiny's Child song, "Independent Women."

"Now I'm locking eyes wth the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth," he described. "I really shouldn't even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-synching in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish."

While his father had nudged him to dance with them, Chance, née Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, decided it "wasn't the time or place."

"I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain't wanna jump the gun," he wrote. "16 years later it's happening. This [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."

See photos of Chance and Kirsten's sweetest family moments.