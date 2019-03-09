Luke Perry's Fiancée Reflects on Their Relationship in First Statement Since His Death

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Luke Perry's fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer has broken her silence following the actor's death.
Bauer praised the Riverdale star and thanked everyone for the support she has received since his sudden passing on March 4 at the age of 52.
"I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heart warming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time," she said in a statement obtained by E! News. "The past 11 1/2 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support."
Bauer added, "We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed."
Perry's fiancée as well as his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and his kids Sophie and Jack were all present at the time of his death.
Perry's children have both posted about their father and paid tribute to him in their own ways.
On Tuesday, Sophie shared a picture of the two of them with their arms around each other while standing in a grassy field. "In the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I," she wrote on Instagram.
She went on, "I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."
That same night, it was announced that Jack Perry would no longer participate in a wrestling show on March 13. Jack, who goes by the stage name Jungle Boy, made a public statement one day later. He posted two photos on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt description.
He said, "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for."
Jack continued, "I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad."
On Friday, which also happened to be International Women's Day, Sophie took a moment to praise her mom Minnie Sharp and her strength.
"You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f--king lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliché, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now," she captioned a selfie of them smiling together.
It went on, "She's the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s--t situation without you," Sophie continued. "None of us could. Oh. And I was just informed it was national women's day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama."
Many of Perry's co-stars and close friends have mourned him on social media and continue to remember him with profound messages.
Our thoughts go out to Perry and his family at this difficult time.