Jennie Garth Responds to Criticism Over Not Posting Luke Perry Tribute on Social Media

Newsflash: Just because something isn't on social media, doesn't mean it doesn't exist. This includes Jennie Garth's grief over Luke Perry's death.

Fans have recently criticized the actress for not posting a tribute to her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and Riverdale actor on social media after the 52-year-old's shocking death from a stroke last week, unlike many of their former cast mates.

They were particularly irked about it after Garth, who played Perry's character Dylan's love interest Kelly, shared a photo of her three daughters on Instagram on Friday, International Women's Day. It marked her first post since the actor's passing.

"I chose to post a pic of my girls today," Garth commented. "Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that's the way my dear friend would have wanted it."