True Thompson and Chicago West Have an Adorable Baby Gossip Sesh

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 9:38 AM

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

It's a Kardashian baby gossip sesh!

Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Saturday adorable photos of her youngest child, daughter Chicago West, sitting and interacting with her cousin, Khloe Kardashian's baby girl True Thompson.

"I can't wait to hear what they talk about lol," Kim wrote.

Her and Khloe's daughters, and their sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl Stormi Webster, make up what their family calls "the triplets," due to their close proximity in age. Chicago is the eldest, at age 14 months, Stormi is two weeks younger than her, and True will turn 1 years old in April.

Kim and husband Kanye West are currently expecting their fourth child and second son, who like Chicago, will be delivered via surrogate.

Like Chicago and Stormi, True is expected to be honored with an epic first birthday party. 

The question is, will her father and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, be invited? The couple broke up last month amid allegations he cheated on her with Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods. Khloe initially blamed Woods for her split, then said it was Tristan's fault.

"Khloe hopes by the time [True's] birthday rolls around, her and her family will be able to be cordial towards Tristan," a source told E! News last week. "She wouldn't take that away from him but isn't sure how her family will react towards his presence in the room."

Tristan had denied the cheating reports, while Jordyn said in an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk that Tristan kissed her at a party while she was drunk, and denied sleeping with him.

The Kardashian-Jenner had cut ties with Jordyn after the cheating allegations were reported. But she and Kylie may reconcile—they were spotted having breakfast together at a restaurant on Friday morning.

TAGS/ True Thompson , Chicago West , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

